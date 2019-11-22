These two 8TB NAS drives are built for holiday photo storage: $370 (Reg. $420)

- Nov. 22nd 2019 2:02 pm ET

Adorama is offering a 2-pack of Seagate IronWolf NAS 8TB 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drives for $369.99 shipped. This makes the drives just $185 each, and you’d expect to pay around $210 per at Amazon. If you’re looking for one of the best ways to expand your home server’s storage, this is it. You’ll get matching 8TB drives, giving you an additional 16TB of room on your NAS or DAS, making sure there’s plenty of room to store holiday photos and videos for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if 8TB is a bit overkill, you can pick up WD’s 4TB Blue 3.5-inch Internal Hard Drive for $86 shipped. Even if you pick up two of these, you’ll still come out at under the cost of even one of the drives in today’s lead deal. Just know that WD’s Blue offering isn’t quite built for 24/7/365 use, which is what a NAS needs. But, if you’re just using it to store photos and documents in your computer, it’s a great alternative.

For extremely speedy data transfers, check out Samsung’s 970 Evo NVMe SSD. Ths 1TB model is down to $150 at Amazon right now, which is a new all-time low.

Seagate IronWolf NAS 8TB features:

  • IronWolf internal hard drives are the ideal solution for up to 8-bay, multi-user NAS environments craving powerhouse performance
  • Store more and work faster with a NAS-optimized hard drive providing 8TB and cache of up to 256MB
  • Purpose built for NAS enclosures, IronWolf delivers less wear and tear, little to no noise/vibration, no lags or down time, increased file-sharing performance, and much more
  • Easily monitor the health of drives using the integrated IronWolf Health Management system and enjoy long-term reliability with 1M hours MTBF
  • Three-year limited warranty protection plan included

