It’s almost the time to start opening daily advent calendars and the beauty options this year are incredible. Inside these advent calendars you can find lipsticks, perfume, lotions, and much more. These calendars would also make a wonderful early gift to any beauty lover. So skip the chocolate this year and treat yourself to a little pampering. Head below the jump to find our top picks this year in beauty advent calendars.

Loccitane Luxury Advent Calendar

One of the most anticipated beauty boxes of the season is the Loccitane Advent Calendar. This advent calendar features 24 drawers to pull open and inside you will find an array of luxury gifts. You will find the popular almond shower oil, shea butter ultra rich lip Balm, and much more. I love that this calendar was designed to give you head to toe beauty. The calendar is priced at $99 and valued at over $198.

Sephora Frosted Party Advent Calendar

The Sephora Advent Calendar is another standout this year. Filled with 24 items from lipsticks to face masks, there will be something or anyone to enjoy. Better yet, 11 of the items are limited-edition beauty surprises. This advent calendar is priced at $45 and has an over $70 value.

MAC Only Stars For Days Advent Calendar

MAC is known for having great advent calendar’s and this years does not disappoint. The Only Stars for Days Advent Calendar is full of 24-piece makeup and skin care collection to help you count down to the holiday. This calendar is shaped in a fun purple star and has six travel sized lipsticks, five eyeshadows, and more. It’s priced at $195, however it features an over $300 value. Plus, if you purchase from Nordstrom, you can receive free delivery.

Capri Blue 12 Days of Volcano Gift Set

If you’re a fan of candles, then you will love this gift set. Anthropologie has a Capri Blue 12 Days of Volcano Gift Set, which is personally one of my favorite scents ever. The volvano scent is a very fresh aroma with notes of tropical fruits, sugared oranges, lemons and limes, with lightly exotic mountain greens. Inside this calendar you will find four candles, diffuser oil, hand cream, a room spray, and even more. Best of all, it’s currently on sale at Nordstrom for $134 and originally was priced at $160.

Which beauty advent calendar are you most anticipating? Let me know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out the Ulta Holiday Gift Guide with deals from MAC, Too Faced, and more.

