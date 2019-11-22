TP-Link Kasa Cam gets $30 discount down to new Amazon all-time low at $50

- Nov. 22nd 2019 12:13 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the TP-Link Kasa Cam for $49.99 shipped. Usually selling for $80, like you’ll find right now at Best Buy, today’s offer is good for an over 37% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Centered around 1080p recording, TP-Link’s Kasa Cam also sports free two-day cloud storage, customizable motion alerts, and more. Whether you’re hoping to stop package thieves in their tracks, check in on your pet throughout the day, or just have a greater sense of security, this is an affordable option to consider. Over 605 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More details below.

If you’re looking to bring home an Alexa-enabled smart camera at a more affordable price, the Wyze Cam costs just $26. There are a few notable trade-offs here, like missing out on the Kasa integration and free continuous cloud storage. But for those who may not need something that integrates with a full system, Wyze Cam is solid for dipping your toes into the connected camera space.

With Black Friday just a week away now, be sure to check out our in-depth coverage to make sure you’re ready to lock-in all of the best smart home deals.

TP-Link Kasa Cam features:

Keep an eye on your home and loved ones when you can’t be there with this Kasa Cam indoor smart camera. Two-way audio lets you connect with the nanny or say hello to pets, while 1080p Full HD provides a clear view of your home. Set up a Kasa account with your Kasa Cam indoor smart camera to review stored video from virtually anywhere.

