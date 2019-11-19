Now that just about all of the major Black Friday ads have debuted, we’ve done the hard work for you to make it easier to get the best smart home deals come the Thanksgiving week shopping event. This year’s sale is highlighted by everything from new all-time lows on smart speakers to HomeKit lighting, security cameras, and much more. Head below to find this year’s best Black Friday smart home deals.

Best Black Friday smart home deals:

Smart speakers

This year smart speakers are primed to be as popular as ever for shoppers, and just about every major retailer will be looking to deliver. Both Amazon and Google have stables of new devices to offer up, but the most enticing offers will land on the Google Home Mini for $19 at Walmart and Target. On the Amazon side of things, you’ll be able to score the latest Echo Dot for $22 at Amazon, Staples, and Target.

Amazon will also be offering plenty of other deals on its Alexa speakers, including the new Echo Dot with Clock for $35, down from $60. Expect to see other retailers get in on the same promotional pricing. Over not the Assistant side, Target will also be cutting the price of Google Home down to $49 from $100.

Smart Displays

On the Amazon front, the retailer’s discounts on in-house devices will also extend towards its Alexa-enabled smart displays. Deals start at $50 for the Echo Show 5, which will also be available at Amazon, Lowe’s, and Target. Stepping up to $150 nets you the latest Echo Show, which is down from $230 and available at Amazon, Lowe’s, and Target. Right now we see the new Echo Show 8 at $30 off at $100, and it’s likely not to drop much further.

One of the most eye-catching offers for Assistant users will be on Lenovo’s Smart Clock for $39, which is being discounted at Walmart and Target. Other retailers will likely match that offer, as well. Google’s own Nest Hub will officially be cut to $79 at a handful of retailers, like Walmart and Target, though recently we’ve seen it under $60. So it’s likely that come Black Friday, the smart display will drop to around $55 or so.

Lightning

This year, most of the Black Friday ads we’ve gotten a look at so far have excluded any mention of smart home lighting. Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are all staying quiet about what types of discounts we’ll see come Thanksgiving week in terms of Hue, LIFX, and other top brands.

If past years have been any indication, we’ll see 20% off a selection of Philips Hue lighting products from most of the major retailers, with some multi-item or smart speaker bundles bringing extra value into the equation. For more insight into what to expect, be sure to check out the prediction post.

There are a few series of deals to watch out for in the HomeKit lighting, as Eve will offering several of its smart lighting products for new or matching Amazon lows.

Cameras and security

Home security has become one of the most popular categories of the larger smart home market, and we’re expecting to see some of the best deals this Black Friday on various systems and cameras. Ring will surely be taking center stage, as we already know that Amazon plans to discount nearly all of the lineup’s devices.

Expect to see plenty of retailers get in on offering Ring Video Doorbell Pro at $179 (Reg. $249). But Amazon hopes to outdo the competition by throwing in Echo Show 5 for the same price. That’s matching the lowest we’ve seen this year and will the offer to beat on Ring’s higher-end accessory.

Other smart home security deals:

More of the best Black First Smart Home deals:

