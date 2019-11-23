With Black Friday now officially under a week away, LEGO is getting in on some early action by launching its VIP Weekend Sale. As the name suggests, you’ll need to be a LEGO VIP member in order to take advantage of these promotions, but it’s entirely free to sign up. You’ll find top picks from its 30% off deals, how to score some exclusive freebies, and other perks in this limited-time sale. Head below for a closer look at all of the best pre-Black Friday LEGO deals and promotions.

LEGO’s VIP Weekend Sale takes 30% off Star Wars, DC, and more

When we first started to consider what LEGO would be offering come Black Friday, we knew there’d be some enticing freebies, but taking 30% off a selection of kits wasn’t on our radar. This surprising batch of deals covers several different themes from Speed Champions and Friends to Star Wars, DC, and Technic.

One standout is on the Star Wars UCS Y-Wing Starfighter for $139.99 shipped. Down from the $200 price tag you’d normally pay at Amazon or Walmart, today’s offer saves you $60, is $10 under our previous mention, and a new all-time low. Comprised of 1,967 pieces, this Ultimate Collectors Series set includes a Gold Leader Y-Wing pilot minifigure and an R2-BHD astromech droid. This one is sure to go quick, so jump on it!

If Star Wars isn’t your thing though, swing by the entire batch of deals for even more offers. We’re also seeing some other discounts today outside of the 30% off sale.

Some other standouts include:

Alongside just offering some direct cash discounts, LEGO’s VIP Weekend Sale is offering double points on every purchase. So whether you’re planning on picking up the new Batmobile launching next week, or will be grabbing some other gifts down the road, extra VIP points go a long way. It’s effectively like getting 10% off your next order, which allows you to save on rarely discounted kits, such as the UCS Star Destroyer.

Pre-Black Friday LEGO Freebies!

This year, LEGO is offering two notable freebies for builders to add to their collections. Both require you to hit a minimum threshold in your cart to score the gift with purchase sets. Fittingly for the holiday season, orders over $120 will be able to grab an exclusive Christmas Tree build packed with all the festive ornamentation and presents you’d expect.

Something that’s a little more unique though is the Buildable 2×4 Red Brick set. This one assembles the iconic LEGO brick out other pieces in a meta creation that more enthusiastic fans are sure to love. This freebie can be yours on orders over $200.

