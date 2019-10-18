Earlier this morning, we got a first look at the new Amazon Toys List for 2019, which was unsurprisingly dominated by the likes of LEGO. With a glimpse at what to expect from the company as the upcoming shopping event approaches, we’re now turning our attention to predict various promotions and deals from LEGO come Black Friday. Head below for a look on where to lock-in the best discounts, how to score exclusive sets, and more come Thanksgiving week.

Expect to see unique freebies and promotions from LEGO’s Brick Friday deals

LEGO isn’t known for releasing a massive wave of doorbuster deals come Black Friday, but what is all but guaranteed are a series of freebies and promotions. Each year the company looks to bring in shoppers with unique offers that differ from the price cuts you’ll see throughout the year.

Past years have yielded plenty of different festive creations, like a brick-built nutcracker, that are available as gifts with select purchases. VIP members will also make out well, as we’re expecting LEGO to reinstate its double points offering this time around.

Exclusive sets and rare price cuts

Throughout the summer and fall, LEGO has been firing on all cylinders as it builds out an impressive collection of new creations. Many of those, especially the larger ones, are available exclusively from LEGO. So customers looking to bring home the latest and greatest will have to head to the company’s storefronts to get their holiday shopping done.

We’re also anticipating that LEGO unveils some new sets throughout November that drop right before the Black Friday deals start rolling in. Last year that was the case with the Vestas Wind Turbine, so be on the lookout for something similar in the following weeks.

Aside from just offering creations that you won’t be able to get anywhere else, LEGO will also be offering some rare price drops on some of the very same releases. While we don’t expect to see the new UCS Star Destroyer get a discount just yet, exclusives from earlier in 2019 and last year will likely receive some enticing offers.

We’re anticipating some notable deals on LEGO Ideas, Creator Expect, and much more. Last year we were surprised by 20% off BrickHeadz, the very first price drop on The Joker Manor, and $50 off the Creator Expert Big Ben set. So it doesn’t seem too far-fetched for similar LEGO deals to land during Black Friday in 2019.

For deep cash discounts, look to the likes of Amazon

While LEGO is always more than willing to offer up enticing first-party promotions, the official stores tend to be pretty stingy with cash discounts. So if you’re not looking for the latest or rare creations, then we’re anticipating that LEGO’s sales will be easily bested by offers from the likes of Amazon and Walmart.

These deals will take a variety of forms come Thanksgiving week, from limited-time Gold Box sales to broader discounts across several storefronts. Regardless of which retailer ends up dropping the best deals on a given set, we do know one thing for sure. Over the past few years, when a notable sale has popped up, it didn’t stick around very long.

Some sets to keep your eye on are the UCS Millennium Falcon, Apocalypseburg, and more. There will also be a wide range of discounts on some of the less massive kits, which we expect to hit new all-time lows.

Toys R Us: The wildcard

With news breaking earlier in the month that Target would be helming the revitalization of the Toys R Us brand, there’s some uncertainty on how that’ll affect the LEGO Black Friday deals we see this year. Before its financial difficulties in 2018, the retailer was no stranger to dishing out a fair share of eye-catching Thanksgiving week discounts. But now that Target is handling the backend for Toys R Us shoppers; it’s unclear how that’ll change things.

Target and LEGO have been getting closer as of late, a collaboration that has yielded some exclusive set releases throughout the year. So as the Black Friday ads start dropping in the coming weeks, we’ll be particularly intrigued to see what comes from Toys R Us and Target this time around.

