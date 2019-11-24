Apple’s latest AirPods at Amazon all-time lows: 2nd Gen $134, Pro $235, more

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $134 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $25 off the regular price and a new Amazon all-time low. We did see them hit $126 once before at Rakuten. You can grab the same AirPods with the wireless charging case for $164.99 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. They are already a #1 best-seller at Amazon and we loved them in our hands-on review.

Looking for the latest AirPods Pro? You can still pick them up at the Amazon all-time low price of $235. That’s down from the usual $249 price. AirPods Pro pack active noise cancellation and a brand new design. Check out our hands-on review for more.

You’ll find even more early Black Friday headphone deals in our earlier roundup, including markdowns on Jabra’s Alexa-enabled Earbuds for $100 and more from $30.

Apple AirPods 2 feature:

Automatically on, automatically connected

Easy setup for all your Apple devices

Quick access to Siri by saying “Hey Siri”

Double-tap to play or skip forward

New Apple H1 headphone chip delivers faster wireless connection to your devices

Charges quickly in the case

