Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 65t Alexa Enabled True Wireless Earbuds for $99.99 shipped. Matched in Best Buy’s Early Black Friday sale with multiple color options. Regularly $170, today’s deal is matching the expected Black Friday price, a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Note only do these truly wireless earbuds bring the AirPods experience for much less, but they also come with Alexa built-in. They are IP55-rated with a 2-year warranty against water and dust with up to 15 hours of use (5 hours in a single charge plus an additional 10 with the included charging case). Rated 4+ stars from thousands at Best Buy. More deals and details below.

For an even more affordable truly wireless experience, check out this deal on the JLab Audio JBuds Air. These true wireless headphones are regularly up to $50, currently $40 at Amazon in renewed condition and are now on sale at $29.99 in Best Buy’s early Black Friday event. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup. Features include a similar IP55 rating as today’s lead deal as well as a 6-hour battery life, (additional 10 hours with the charging case), and simple wireless pairing with Bluetooth 5.0. Rated 4+ stars from over 3,100 Best Buy customers.

More Headphones Deals:

And we also still have the Klipsch T5 True Wireless Earbuds at $149 and Powerbeats Pro at $175. That’s on top of the JBL Tune True Wireless Earbuds for $70 (save $30) and even more in our Headphones Guide.

Be sure to browse through our picks of the best upcoming Black Friday headphones deals, one of which being the Jabra Elite 65t found above. Although you’ll want to stay locked to our Black Friday 2019 hub for more and Apple Guide if it’s those AirPods you’re after.

Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds:

Enjoy superior sound and voice quality with these Jabra Elite wireless headphones. Integrated controls let you answer calls, adjust the volume or pause music with the touch of a button, while the included carrying case doubles as a charging station. External ambient noise keeps you aware of your surroundings, while a background noise filter delivers crisp, clear voice calls. With Bluetooth connectivity, these Jabra Elite wireless headphones are easy to pair to a mobile device.

