Give your Wi-Fi router an upgrade with these early Black Friday deals from $25

Amazon currently offers the Linksys Velop Home Mesh 802.11ac Wi-Fi System for $99.99 shipped. Find it at Best Buy for the same price. Having dropped from $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, marks the second-best price we’ve seen to date, and comes within $6 of the Amazon all-time low. Providing up to 3,000-sq. ft. of 802.11ac coverage, this dual band system can dish out a maximum of 1,267Mb/s speeds. Each of the mesh routers also feature dual Gigabit Ethernet ports, allowing you to easily connect smart home hubs, gaming consoles, and more throughout your home. With 990 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more networking deals starting at $25.

Other notable networking deals include:

Don’t forget that we’re still seeing some notable offers on several of eero’s mesh Wi-Fi systems on sale from $79 in certified refurbished condition.

Linksys Velop Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Velop with Intelligent Mesh™ technology is an award-winning family mesh Wi-Fi system created to work seamlessly together. Mix and match nodes with different speeds to modify performance or interchange colors to coordinate with your home style. Regardless of shape, size, or wherever your Internet comes in, Velop can be customized to your home, which makes it easy to add more nodes as your home and family expand.

