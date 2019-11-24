Black Friday is still a few days away, but Misfit has already launched a massive sale taking up to $100 of its collection of smartwatches and fitness trackers. Shipping is free across the board. Our top pick here is the Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch at $179.99. Down from its usual $280 price tag, today’s offer saves you $100, beats our previous mention by $16, and marks a new all-time low. Centered around a Wear OS experience, Vapor X sports a matte-finished aluminum alloy casing and a round 1.19-inch display. Other notable features here include heart rate tracking, customizable watch faces, and more. Ratings are still coming in, but you can learn more in our hands-on review where we said it was “just so darn sleek and polished.” Head below for additional deals.

Across the board here, Misfit’s Black Friday sale will save you $100 on all smartwatches, $70 on hybrid wearables, and $50 on fitness trackers. Deals start at $30 here, and you’ll find some other top picks down below. Just about all are new all-time lows, so be sure to shop through everything to find the Wear OS device that’s perfect for your wrist.

Standouts from the Misfit Black Friday sale include:

Misfit isn’t the only one getting in on the early Black Friday deals, as some massive discounts are already in full swing. Be sure to swing by our Black Friday hub for more of the best offer out there right now.

Misfit Vapor X Smartwatch features:

Meet Misfit Vapor X, the next evolution in smartwatches from Misfit and everything you need to stay connected, active and stand out from the crowd.Completely re-engineered to fit your active lifestyle, Vapor X is crafted from lightweight, matte-finished aluminum alloy and boasts the newly redesigned, ultra comfortable Sport Strap+. Your life moves fast, your watch shoud too. With a lighting fast SNAPDRAGON 3100 processor, Vapor X keeps you connected to your everyday world without missing a beat.

