Anker’s annual Black Friday sale is now live over at Amazon with some of the year’s best prices on smartphone accessories, speakers, security cameras, and more. While we regularly feature Anker deals throughout the year, its Black Friday promotion marks a great time to pick up stocking stuffers for the techie in your life. If you (or someone you know) grabbed a new iPhone or Pixel device this year, the Anker Black Friday sale is the perfect opportunity to snag a few accessories. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Hit the jump for all of our top picks.

iPhone and Android Anker accessories galore

This year’s Anker Black Friday sale is jam-packed with smartphone accessories. Obviously, the brand has long been known for its wide-range of cables and various power accessories. This continues with its Black Friday promotion this year. Here are our top picks from the cables category:

There’s also plenty of deals on power banks and Qi chargers to go around in this year’s Anker Black Friday sale. Anker makes some of the best power strips and USB-equipped products out there, including the popular PowerPort Cube which is down to $18.99 from its regular $25 price tag. It offers multiple outlets, 2.4A USB ports, and more all in a small footprint. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Other notable power deals include:

Audio deals highlight Anker’s Black Friday sale

Anker is rolling out plenty of audio deals for this year’s Black Friday event, headlined by the Motion Q Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $29.99. That’s down 25% from the regular going rate and the best price we’ve tracked so far. This is a great stocking stuffer if you something both affordable and with a small footprint. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Other deals include:

…and everything else!

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!