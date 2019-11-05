Not long after eufyCam 2 made its rounds, yet another Anker security camera has debuted. As with its name, eufyCam 2C shares many similarities with Anker’s recent release, but thankfully price is not one of them. This specific offering is sold in a two-camera bundle that’s paired with a HomeBase Station intended to keep recordings secure, on-site, and private. Continue reading for further details and to see how you can shave $40 off its list price.

Latest Anker security camera ditches a few features in favor of affordability

eufyCam 2C has arrived. As with many modern outdoor security cameras, these are 100% wire-free, allowing them to be easily placed anywhere your home Wi-Fi can reach. The new Anker security camera bundle sports 16GB of built-in storage. With this, the company estimates that eufyCam 2C can “securely store up to 3 months of recordings.”

For those wanting to further expand storage, the included HomeBase Station sports a microSD card slot. While Anker if not the first company to do this, this brilliantly keeps recordings in a secondary location in the event a camera gets stolen. Furthermore, opting for microSD keeps expansion costs low, with large cards being very competitively priced.

With many home security cameras vying to keep recordings in the cloud, Anker’s approach is quite different. It’s privacy-focused and security showcased first-and-foremost in its marketing. Anker touts AES 256-bit user account encryption alongside 128-bit security for video.

Battery life isn’t as great as others, but six months should keep things up and running for long enough stretches to keep most consumers happy. Likewise, a 140-degree lens is respectable and will keep blind spots to a minimum.

Pricing and availability

Anker eufyCam 2C is available now for a list price of $249.99. As mentioned earlier, this bundle includes two wireless cameras, a HomeBase Station, and all the required cables. Early adopters can shave $40 off list price by using code EUFY2CEM during Amazon checkout.

9to5Toys’ Take

Outside of microUSB connectivity and a lack of HomeKit support, there’s a lot to love about the newest Anker security camera. Some of the stand outs include 6-month battery life, military-grade security, and no cloud subscription requirement.

Support for Alexa only is a missed opportunity, but considering how much of an Amazon assistant fan I’ve become lately, it’s far from a deal breaker for me. A lower entry price with no subscription requirement puts Anker on pace to compete with Amazon directly, which will inevitably continue to lower costs for consumers.

