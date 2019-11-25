Black Friday might still be a few days away, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t already seeing some deals worthy of this year’s biggest shopping event. Right now we’re seeing the first discounts on the new Arlo Pro 3 Security Camera System, with up to $110 in savings to be had. A great way to dive in is with the two-camera kit for $449.99 shipped at Amazon. Good for a $50 price cut, todays offer is also the best we’ve seen to date. Matched at Best Buy. Standout features on Arlo Pro 3 include 2K recording with a 160-degree field of view. Each of the included cameras are also rocking IP65 resistant housings, which have been redesigned to incorporate new features like automatic panning and zooming, as well as HDR. HomeKit is also on the way, following suit from other Arlo products. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below.

Those who aren’t looking to grab the latest and greatest from Arlo will find that there are also several other deals to take advantage of today. Notably, the Arlo Pro 2 Single Camera System is $149.99 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy right now. That’s $50 off the going rate and a match of the Amazon all-time low. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Keep an eye on your home or business day and night with Arlo Pro 3. With no wires, you can install Pro 3 in minutes and view video directly from your phone. Spot unique details with color night vision, and see more in dark areas with the integrated spotlight.

