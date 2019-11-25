Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Shadowmatic, Paprika Recipe Manager 3, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Shadowmatic, Sleep Sounds, Forgotten Memories, Paprika Recipe Manager 3, Baldur’s Gate, Affinity Photo, Affinity Designer, and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: European War 5: Empire: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Spiral Episode 1: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Sleep Sounds: relaxing sounds: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Snap Markup – Annotation Tool: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: iVCS3: $8 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Forgotten Memories: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Word Tiles by CleverMedia: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Office Story: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Simply HDR: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Funnel: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Fugue Machine : MIDI Sequencer: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Baldur’s Gate: $8 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Shadowmatic: $2 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Affinity Photo: $14 (Reg. $20)

iPhone: Affinity Designer: $14 (Reg. $10)

Mac: Affinity Photo: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Affinity Designer: $35 (Reg. $50)

Mac: Paprika Recipe Manager 3: $15 (Reg. $29)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Color Accent: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 3: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Ancient Legacy: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Danmaku Unlimited 2: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ToneStack: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: .projekt: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Dragon Hills 2: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evo Explores: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Little Inferno HD: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Money Pro: Personal Finance: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: ChordFlow: $5 (Reg. $10)

