Early Black Friday game deals: Uncharted Legacy, Gears 5, Evil Within 2, more

In today’s best game deals, our collection of Black Friday game deals continues to grow. Amazon is now offering Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This title is regularly $20 and is receiving a 50% price drop for the holidays, much like the rest of the PlayStation Hits lineup. This is about as low as we have ever tracked on this one, so if you’re interested, jump in now. Down below you’ll find a giant collection of Black Friday deals (most advertised prices are now live) including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Last of Us Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More early Black Friday game deals:

Early Black Friday console deals now live: PS4 bundle $199, Xbox One $150, more

Gigantic PlayStation Black Friday PSN game sale starts today!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!