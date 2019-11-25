Early Black Friday game deals: Uncharted Legacy, Gears 5, Evil Within 2, more

In today’s best game deals, our collection of Black Friday game deals continues to grow. Amazon is now offering Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This title is regularly $20 and is receiving a 50% price drop for the holidays, much like the rest of the PlayStation Hits lineup. This is about as low as we have ever tracked on this one, so if you’re interested, jump in now. Down below you’ll find a giant collection of Black Friday deals (most advertised prices are now live) including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Last of Us Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and many more.
More early Black Friday game deals:
- The Evil Within 2 $10 (Reg. $20+)
- Control $30 (Reg. $60)
- The Last of Us Remastered $10 (Reg. $20)
- Uncharted: Collection $10 (Reg. $20)
- Gears 5 (physical) $25 (Reg. $60)
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $26 (Reg. $80+)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $38 (Reg. $60)
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Gold Edition $25 (Reg. up to $100)
- God of War $10 (Reg. $20)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $10 (Reg. $20)
- Days Gone $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Nioh $10 (Reg. $20)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- SEGA Genesis Classics $15 (Reg. $30)
- Yakuza 0 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Kingdom Hearts III $15 (Reg. $40)
- Team Sonic Racing $20 (Reg. $40)
- Forza Horizon 4 Standard $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Collection of Mana Switch $20 (Reg. $40)
- Persona 5 $10 (Reg. $19+)
- Shenmue I & II $15 (Reg. $30)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night $20 (Reg. $40)
- FIFA 20 $30 (Reg. $50+)
- NBA 2K20 $30 (Reg. $50)
- Matched via PSN on PS4
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Borderlands: GOTY $15 (Reg. $25+)
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 $12 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 7 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live up to 65% off
- The Outer Worlds $40 (Reg. $60)
- Devil May Cry 5 $20 (Reg. $40+)
- Resident Evil 2 $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Need for Speed: Heat $39 (Reg. $60)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- A Way Out $10 (Reg. $30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 $30 (Reg. $40+)
Early Black Friday console deals now live: PS4 bundle $199, Xbox One $150, more
Gigantic PlayStation Black Friday PSN game sale starts today!
Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live: Hundreds of titles up to 65% off
