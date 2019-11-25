Early Black Friday game deals: Uncharted Legacy, Gears 5, Evil Within 2, more

- Nov. 25th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, our collection of Black Friday game deals continues to grow. Amazon is now offering Uncharted: The Lost Legacy on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This title is regularly $20 and is receiving a 50% price drop for the holidays, much like the rest of the PlayStation Hits lineup. This is about as low as we have ever tracked on this one, so if you’re interested, jump in now. Down below you’ll find a giant collection of Black Friday deals (most advertised prices are now live) including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, The Last of Us Remastered, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Spider-Man, Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone and many more. 

More early Black Friday game deals:

Early Black Friday console deals now live: PS4 bundle $199, Xbox One $150, more

Gigantic PlayStation Black Friday PSN game sale starts today!

Massive Xbox Black Friday game sale now live: Hundreds of titles up to 65% off

Black Friday 2019 Sony

