Black Friday pricing arrives on Eve HomeKit devices starting at $25, more from $13

- Nov. 25th 2019 9:09 am ET

Black Friday pricing has gone live on several of Eve’s popular HomeKit accessories headlined by its Room Indoor Air Quality Monitor at $77.99 shipped at Amazon. Usually selling for $100, today’s offer is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, $2 under our previous mention, and subsequently a new all-time low. Featuring VOC, temperature, and humidity tracking, this smart sensor brings these stats to your HomeKit setup for easy monitoring or even setting automations. The entire package is covered in an anodized aluminum body and sports a nifty e-ink display. Rated 4+ stars from 55% of customers and you can also learn more in our announcement coverage. More deals below from $13.

Other notable HomeKit accessories deals:

TP-Link is also getting in on the early Black Friday deals, with a selection of its Kasa smart home accessories on sale right now at Amazon. One standout is on its Six-Outlet Smart Surge Protector at $59.49 shipped. Down from $75, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount, is the lowest we’ve seen since March, and the second-best price we’ve seen in 2019. This smart surge protector brings six individually controllable outlets to your Alexa or Assistant setup. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 420 customers.

Other notable TP-Link Kasa smart home devices:

Don’t forget that we’re still tracking a massive selection of smart home lighting products from top brands like LIFX, Nanoleaf, Wemo, and more on sale already. Be sure to swing by the entire round up for a closer look at the entire batch.

