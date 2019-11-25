Save $200 on Pioneer’s wireless 7-inch CarPlay Receiver at a new low of $500

Amazon currently offers the Pioneer W4500NEX 7-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver for $499.98 shipped. Also available at Best Buy as well as Crutchfield. Down from $700, today’s offer is good for an over 28% discount, beats our previous mention by $50, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most notable feature included here, as Pioneer’s receiver will pair to your smartphone over Bluetooth. On top of that, a 7-inch display offers plenty of room for keeping an eye on when to take the next exit, and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you can live without the entirely wireless functionality and a smaller screen, there’s certainly ways to get in the CarPlay game for less. Sony’s 6.2-inch CarPlay Receiver will only set you back $248, and brings the in-car Apple experience to your ride quite similarly to the lead deal. Just remember you’ll need to use a Lightning cable to hook things up.

Those looking for another way to upgrade their ride, we’re seeing some noteworthy price cuts on iOttie One Touch 4 car mounts, including its Qi charging model at $35 and more from $20.

Pioneer 7-inch Wireless CarPlay receiver features:

Pioneer’s AVH-W4500NEX DVD receiver is a switch-hitting smartphone-capable beast, with both wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so you can hit the road without even pausing to plug in your phone. Thanks to Siri Eyes Free, Google VR voice control, and a brilliant 6.94″ display, checking out your favorite media a breeze. And this receiver features some cool features like WebLink® and Miracast™ to get even more out of your phone’s capabilities. Add an HD Radio™ tuner and Bluetooth®, and you’ve got a receiver that really covers all the bases.

