iOttie One Touch 4 Qi Charger Car Mount drops to $35 (30% off), more from $20

Amazon is currently offering the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Wireless 10W Qi Charging Car Mount for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $50, today’s offer is the first notable price cut we’ve seen since April, the second-best all-time, and comes within $2 of the Amazon all-time low. iOttie’s car mount keeps your smartphone in reach, making it easy to keep tabs on navigation directions, see what song is playing, and more. This model can easily stick to a window or your dashboard, and features a built-in 10W Qi charger to make refueling your smartphone while on the road a cinch. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 1,000 customers. Head below for more.

Also on sale today at Amazon, we’re seeing the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Car Mount for $19.99 Prime shipped. Typically fetching $25, today’s offer saves you 20% and is a new 2019 low. Similarly to the lead deal, this car mount features a one touch mechanism to easily hold your phone in place. It just lacks the built-in charging capabilities. I personally use this mount in my car, and I would highly-recommend from my experience thus far. Rated 4.1/5. stars from over 6,900 customers.

If both of these aforementioned options are above what you’re looking to spend, two more of iOttie’s popular smartphone car mounts have returned to their Amazon all-time lows from $12.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Wireless features:

The iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Qi Wireless Fast Charging Mount combines the power of Qi wireless fast charging with the agility of the Easy One Touch mounting system. Utilize the increased range and stability of the telescopic arm to find the perfect viewing position for your smartphone on either dashboard or windshield.

