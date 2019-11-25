Take $190 off Synology’s 8-Bay DS1819+ NAS at a new low, more from $137

- Nov. 25th 2019 4:12 pm ET

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 8-Bay DiskStation DS1819+ NAS for $759.99 shipped when code BLACKFR42 has been applied at checkout. Good for a $190 discount, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the current sale price at B&H by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Notable features here include 4GB of DDR4 RAM that’s expandable up to 32GB, eight hard drive bays that offer a 96TB capacity, and four Gigabit Ethernet ports which allows for up to 2,045MB/s sequential transfer speeds. All of those specs make this a more than capable option for future-proofing your home media setup, backup server, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can learn more about the company’s NAS in our DS1019+ hands-on review. Head below for more Synology deals.

If the featured 8-bay version is overkill for your needs, Newegg is also offering the Synology 2-Bay NAS DiskStation DS218j NAS for $136.99 shipped with code BLACKFR43. That’s down from the near-$170 price tag at Amazon, the best we’ve seen since April, and comes within $7 of the all-time low there. Synology’s 2-Bay NAS supports up to 24TB of storage and boasts a maximum of 113MBps transfer speeds. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet input. All of which makes it a fantastic backup or media server for those just getting started. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 315 customers.

Another storage deal that’s definitely worth checking out is the Western Digital 12TB Easystore USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $179.99 shipped at Best Buy. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer matches the all-time low and is still one of the first price drops we’ve noted. WD’s Easystore packs White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series), making this a great option for bringing home affordable enterprise-level storage. This is a great alternative for either of the two Synology deals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Synology 8-Bay DiskStation DS1819+ features:

Built with a quad-core processor, an AES-NI and AES 256-bit hardware encryption engine, and Btrfs file system support, the DiskStation DS1819+ 8-Bay NAS Enclosure from Synology is a scalable desktop system that provides performance and expandability, allowing for seamless expansion and upgradability to satisfy growing businesses. Further boost storage performance by installing a dual M.2 2242/2260/2280 SATA/NVMe SSD card for high-IOPS system caching or enhance network speeds by adding a 10GbE NIC.

