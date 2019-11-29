B&H is currently offering the Synology DiskStation DS718+ 2-Bay NAS for $309 when checking out with code SYNOLOGYBF19. That’s $91 off the going rate and $86 under the Amazon low. This model features 2GB of RAM that’s expandable up to 6GB and video transcoding capabilities perfect for serving 4K video over Plex and more. It features uo to 226MB/s transfer speeds and is a more than capable option for kickstarting your home media setup, backup server, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can learn more about the company’s NAS in our DS1019+ hands-on review. Head below for more Synology deals from $180.

Update: Amazon offers the Western Digital 4TB Two-Bay My Cloud Pro NAS for $434.99 shipped. Normally selling for $520, that’s good for an $85 discount and is a new Amazon all-time low. WD’s two-bay NAS comes equipped with a 1.6 GHz Intel Pentium N3710 Quad-Core processor that supports built-in hardware video transcoding. This makes it a notable option for using as a Plex server and more. It also features 4GB of RAM, dual Gigabit Ethernet ports and two USB 3.0 inputs. Over 190 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating. Grab the 8TB version for $510, down from $610.

Other Synology deals and more include:

Notable Hard Drive deals:

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 8-Bay DiskStation DS1819+ NAS for $759.99 shipped when code BLACKFR42 has been applied at checkout. Good for a $190 discount, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the current sale price at B&H by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!