Apple’s annual Black Friday movie sale is now live with some of the best prices we’ve ever seen on bundles, new releases, Disney films, and more. With the holidays upon us, now is a great time to expand your Apple movie library with fresh content. Picking up some discounted Apple credit will help leverage even greater savings along the way. But enough of the build-up, head below to find all of our top pics in this year’s Apple Black Friday movie sale and more.

Bundle deals highlight 2019’s Apple Black Friday movie event

As I frequently share in this space, taking advantage of movie bundles is a great way to score notable discounts on multiple films at once. Apple is arguably offering the biggest bundle sale we’ve seen to date for Black Friday this year. You’ll find everything from animated features to action films and more starting at just $8. Here are our top picks:

4K films are widely discounted

There’s plenty of 4K films to go around this year during the Apple Black Friday movie sale with prices from just $5. We’ve not seen Ultra HD offerings this low since Apple’s Prime Day sale back in July. So if you’re looking to see a film in 4K for the first time, or just expand your collection, these offers are certainly worth a look. Our favorite deals include:

Holiday films on sale

Thanksgiving week is here and the short Christmas holiday means that you’ll be putting presents under the tree in no time. Apple is celebrating with a number of iconic holiday films on sale this week. From Peanuts to The Grinch, and more, you’ll find something for everyone in the Apple Black Friday movie sale to bring some holiday cheer to your TV. A few top picks include:

You’ll find additional deals in this year’s Apple Black Friday movie sale right here, with price drops across just about every category.

