Save over 20% on iTunes gift cards with email delivery – $100 for $79.50

Costco is currently offering its members a $100 iTunes gift card for $79.49 with email delivery. That’s good for over 20% off and the best available. You can use these gift cards to grab discounted Apple music subscriptions, along with other streaming services. Head over to our daily app and games roundup to score even better deals. We’re expecting plenty of deals to come on movies and TV shows later this week from Apple during Black Friday, making this a great way to double-dip your savings on the latest titles and more. Full terms and conditions below.

The Apple discounts are expected to come fast throughout Black Friday week here at 9to5Toys. In fact, some offers are already live including the much-anticipated 10.2-inch iPad at $249. Check out all of our Black Friday coverage so far right here.

Terms and Conditions:

Valid only on purchases made in the U.S. from Apple Media Services. Use requires an Apple ID & prior acceptance of license & usage terms. Not redeemable for cash, for resale, for shipments outside the U.S. & no refunds or exchanges (except as required by law). Data collection and use subject to Apple’s Privacy Policy; see apple.com/privacy. Neither Apple nor Issuer is responsible for any loss or damage resulting from lost or stolen cards or for use without permission. Void where prohibited. Terms apply; see apple.com/us/go/legal/gc. App Store & iTunes gift cards are issued and managed by Apple Value Services (“Issuer”). © 2019 Apple Inc. All rights reserved.

