Belkin’s USB-C hubs can drive two displays, pack 60W passthrough, more from $75

Amazon offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini for $109.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy’s current sale price sits at $130. Centered around a bus-powered design, this Thunderbolt 3 dock sports dual 4K-compatible HDMI outputs as well as USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This makes it an ideal solution for more minimalist setups, or those looking to add some I/O versatility into their travel kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon is also offering the Belkin USB-C Hub with Tethered USB-C Cable for $74.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s offer is $5 below previous price cuts and marks a new Amazon low. Armed with HDMI, SD, Ethernet, dual USB 3.0, and a 60W passthrough USB-C port, this hub outfits your Mac with just about all of the I/O you could need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for more USB-C need just head over to Anker’s Black Friday sale, which has hubs from $19, charging cables, and more.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini features:

Organize needed peripherals with this Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI. The two HDMI ports support 4K monitors, while the two USB ports let you link a mouse, keyboard and other devices. Connect to a router for high-speed Internet using the Ethernet port. This Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI works with Windows and Mac devices for increased compatibility, and the thin aluminum body is both durable and portable.

