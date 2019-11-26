Belkin’s USB-C hubs can drive two displays, pack 60W passthrough, more from $75

- Nov. 26th 2019 12:15 pm ET

0

Amazon offers the Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini for $109.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 26% discount, beats our previous mention by $18, and marks a new all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy’s current sale price sits at $130Centered around a bus-powered design, this Thunderbolt 3 dock sports dual 4K-compatible HDMI outputs as well as USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and more. This makes it an ideal solution for more minimalist setups, or those looking to add some I/O versatility into their travel kit. Rated 4.5/5 stars. More deals below.

Amazon is also offering the Belkin USB-C Hub with Tethered USB-C Cable for $74.99 shipped. Down from $90, today’s offer is $5 below previous price cuts and marks a new Amazon low. Armed with HDMI, SD, Ethernet, dual USB 3.0, and a 60W passthrough USB-C port, this hub outfits your Mac with just about all of the I/O you could need. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for more USB-C need just head over to Anker’s Black Friday sale, which has hubs from $19, charging cables, and more.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Dock Mini features:

Organize needed peripherals with this Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI. The two HDMI ports support 4K monitors, while the two USB ports let you link a mouse, keyboard and other devices. Connect to a router for high-speed Internet using the Ethernet port. This Belkin Thunderbolt 3 DOCK MINI works with Windows and Mac devices for increased compatibility, and the thin aluminum body is both durable and portable.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Black Friday 2019 belkin

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go