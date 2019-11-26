Black Friday pricing now live on The Economist Magazine at $44 (Reg. $189)

As expected at this time of year, DiscountMags will be offering one-off deals on select titles at rock-bottom pricing, and we have a very good one today. You can now score a year of The Economist Magazine for $43.99 with free delivery on all 51 issues. Simply head to this landing page and choose either the print or digital version to redeem the deal, no codes needed. However, you can also choose to grab the print version at the discounted rate and add the digital sub to your cart for an additional $20 as well. Head below for more details.

Regularly $150 or more per year at Amazon and direct (currently $189), today’s deal is up to $145 in savings and is easily one of the best prices we have ever tracked on The Economist. For comparison sake, our previous deal was $48 per year. It is available at this price for up to 3 years, so be sure to capitalize on this now if you’re interested as it will likely be a long while before it this price again. Even if you’re current subscription hasn’t lapsed yet, you can use this deal to renew at a discount and it will just extend however many months you have left.

As always, there are no auto-renewals, no shipping fees and absolutely no sales tax at DiscountMags. All of the magazines in your cart can be sent to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Prefer to do your reading on a tablet? Black Friday pricing has now arrived for Amazon’s Kindle E-readers with deals $60 shipped. Here’s our November Reading List for some new book ideas and then go check out this month’s Amazon First Reads eBook freebies (Reg. $6).

The Economist Magazine:

Anyone wanting to stay up-to-date on the latest national and world news will find The Economist magazine invaluable. Each issue contains detailed articles to satisfy every interest, including topics such as current affairs, the latest political climate, business affairs, and economics. In addition, it frequently features articles in areas such as science or technology to provide those perspectives, and also includes country-specific information because the state of countries such as China directly impact the rest of the world.

