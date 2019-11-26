Save on Canon cameras with 4K recording, full-frame sensors, more from $180

Canon has launched its Black Friday sale a few days early, and with it comes some new lows across various camera categories. One such discount is on the EOS RP, which drops to $999 shipped from $1,399 at Canon, Amazon, Best Buy, Adorama, and B&H. The EOS RP offers a full-frame sensor with 4K recording capabilities, making it a great tool to capture holiday memories with. The 26.2-megapixel sensor will allow you to capture high-quality and in-depth photos day or night thanks to its low-light capabilities. While the EOS RP uses a new mount, all authorized retailers are including the EOS R to EF adapter, allowing you to use Canon’s EF mount lenses with ease. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. Head below for other Canon cameras also on sale.

Nomad Base Station

Another camera to check out would be the EOS M50 at $599 shipped from Amazon, Canon, Best Buy, Adorama, and B&H. That’s down from its $800 going rate and is one of the best prices that we’ve tracked. Including a kit lens of 15-45mm, you’ll be ready-to-go out of the box with this DSLR. You’ll lose out on the full-frame sensor that the EOS RP offers, but still retain 4K recording and a 24.1-megapixel sensor. If you’re just starting out in photography, this is a fantastic way to get your feet wet. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can view our announcement coverage to learn more.

Other Canon deals:

Canon EOS RP Camera features:

Lightest, smallest full-frame EOS camera*

Rf mount Compatible with RF Lenses and EF/EF-S lenses**

High image quality with 26. 2 Megapixel Full-frame CMOS Sensor and DIGIC 8 Image processor

Dual Pixel CMOS AF for fast and accurate autofocus

Excellent low-light performance

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!