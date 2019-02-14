Many have said that Canon has been dragging their feet when it came to more budget-friendly 4K cameras. The company has had models like the 1DX II and 5D MK IV for a few years, but when it comes to consumer-level offerings, the choices have been few and far between. There’s the EOS R which comes in at $2,299 and the EOS M50 at $649, but there’s been no middle ground until now. In comes the Canon EOS RP, which features 4K recording, a full-frame sensor, and Canon’s legendary color science at a competition-shattering price of $1,299.
With a 26.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor, the EOS RP is built to perform and provide users with high-quality imagery. The EOS RP is smaller than Canon’s Rebel T7i and weighs less than a 500ml bottle of water. All of this and more could make the EOS RP a must-have camera in 2019.
The Canon EOS RP packs a 4K full-frame sensor in a small body
The EOS RP comes in at just 17.29 ounces and is about 5-inches by 3.77-inches by 2.36-inches. This is quite small for a camera of this caliber, but the sizes matches the price.
Canon says that the EOS RP is built for those who want to step up from the EOS Rebel, EOS M, and EOS 80D line of cameras. Packing a full-frame mirrorless sensor, the EOS RP is going to be a camera to contend with. The EOS RP takes full advantage of the RF lineup of lenses introduced with the EOS R and is also compatible with Canon’s EF and EF-S lens systems, as well.
“As Canon continues to evolve its full-frame mirrorless cameras, our goal is that one day the EOS R line becomes as widely popular as our celebrated lineup of EOS DSLR cameras,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc.
The Canon EOS RP offers a 26.2-megapixel XMOS sensor that uses Dual Pixel XMOS Auto Focus with 4.779 manually selectable AF points that stretches 88% horizontal and 100% vertical of the field of view. There’s also eye-detection AF so it can automatically see faces and focus on the eyes of a subject, giving you a tack sharp portrait with little effort.
Something that many photographers and videographer want that Sony has yet to properly implement in its more budget-friendly cameras is a variable angle LCD display, which the EOS R supports. resolution-wise, the EOS R can shoot 4K24p or 1080p60 depending on what you’re wanting to record. There’s also a 4K time-lapse mode and you can even extract single images from 4K recordings. There are built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a mobile RAW workflow with paired Digital Photo Professional Express App, and the EOS RP sports an ISO range of 100-25,600 natively with an expanded ISO of up to 102,400.
Pricing and availability
The Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera is slated to be available in March 2019 with a price of $1,299 for the body only. If you’d rather get the bundled kit RF 24-105mm F4 L USM lens, the set will run you $2,399.
MELVILLE, NY, February 13, 2019 – Responding to the demand from amateur and advanced amateur photographers for an entry-level, full-frame mirrorless camera, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the second camera in the EOS R lineup, the EOS RP. The EOS RP is designed for photographers looking to step up from Canon’s APS-C cameras: the EOS Rebel, EOS M and the EOS 80D, into the world of full-frame mirrorless photography. Weighing in at just 17.29 ounces, the EOS RP camera is lighter than a 500ml bottle of water and smaller than Canon’s popular APS-C DSLR camera, the Canon EOS Rebel T7i, coming in at approximately 5.0in (w) x 3.77in (h) x 2.36in (d). With optics at its core, the EOS RP takes full advantage of the complete line up of RF lenses and is compatible with the existing collection of Canon’s EF and EF-S lenses with the use of one of three optional RF EOS-R Mount Adaptersi.
The new Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera features a 26.2 megapixel CMOS sensor that is powered by the company’s DIGIC 8 image processor, providing users with high-image quality, outstanding operation and functionality. The new Canon EOS RP features Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus (AF) with 4,779 manually selectable AF pointsii and a wide AF coverage area of 88 percent horizontal and 100 percent vertical. With f/1.2 lenses, the camera astonishingly boasts AF sensitivity in low light in as little as Exposure Value (EV) -5. When using the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens with the EOS RP, the camera can focus in as little as 0.05 seconds with Dual Pixel CMOS AFiii. When using eye detection AF, the camera can automatically detect faces and focus on the eye of the subject. This feature is supported when the camera is set in either servo AF mode during continuous shooting and movie servo AF, as well as one-shot AF.
Like the EOS R full-frame mirrorless camera that was announced in September 2018, the EOS RP is built around the same 54mm mount diameter and short-back focus. This allows for the use of one of three optional mount adapters for full compatibility with all existing EF, EF-S, TS-E and MP-E lenses. Through the use of the optional Drop-In Filter Mount Adapter or Control Ring Mount Adapter, these lenses, in fact, gain functionality.
For photographers looking to further expand their abilities and capture a wide variety of both still and video images, the EOS RP features Visual Guide mode. First introduced with the EOS Rebel T7i and EOS 77D, this mode allows users to see on screen how switching modes on the mode dial or tweaking settings can alter the image they are about to capture. This mode helps to guide photographers to capture more compelling images, such as ones with a shallow depth-of-field or being able to give moving subjects a frozen or flowing look. For those looking to expand their imaginative options, the camera also features Creative Assist mode that allows photographers to use new and unique visual effects and adjustments when shooting, such as brightness, contrast, saturation, color tone, monochrome and background blur. In addition, the design, ergonomics, layout and ease-of-use of the camera are very similar to that of other Canon cameras consumers might already be familiar with.
Additional noteworthy features of the EOS RP camera include:
- Built-in 0.39 inch, 2.36 million dot Electronic Viewfinder with Touch-and-Drag AF
- Vari-Angle LCD touchscreen
- 4K UHD 24P/Full HD 60p video recording with 4K time-lapse shooting and the ability to extract still images from 4K video recordings
- ISO range of 100-25,600 that is expandable up to ISO of 102,400
- Built-in Wi-Fi®iv and Bluetooth®v technology
- Mobile RAW workflow supported paired with Digital Photo Professional Express Appvi
Availability and Pricing
The Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera is scheduled to be available in March 2019 for an estimated retail price of $1299.00 for the body only. It will also be sold as a body-and-lens kit with the RF 24-105mm F4 L IS USM lens for $2399.00*
To learn more about the EOS R system, including in-depth educational tutorials, please visit www.usa.canon.com.