Many have said that Canon has been dragging their feet when it came to more budget-friendly 4K cameras. The company has had models like the 1DX II and 5D MK IV for a few years, but when it comes to consumer-level offerings, the choices have been few and far between. There’s the EOS R which comes in at $2,299 and the EOS M50 at $649, but there’s been no middle ground until now. In comes the Canon EOS RP, which features 4K recording, a full-frame sensor, and Canon’s legendary color science at a competition-shattering price of $1,299.

With a 26.2 megapixel CMOS sensor and Canon’s DIGIC 8 image processor, the EOS RP is built to perform and provide users with high-quality imagery. The EOS RP is smaller than Canon’s Rebel T7i and weighs less than a 500ml bottle of water. All of this and more could make the EOS RP a must-have camera in 2019.

The Canon EOS RP packs a 4K full-frame sensor in a small body

The EOS RP comes in at just 17.29 ounces and is about 5-inches by 3.77-inches by 2.36-inches. This is quite small for a camera of this caliber, but the sizes matches the price.

Canon says that the EOS RP is built for those who want to step up from the EOS Rebel, EOS M, and EOS 80D line of cameras. Packing a full-frame mirrorless sensor, the EOS RP is going to be a camera to contend with. The EOS RP takes full advantage of the RF lineup of lenses introduced with the EOS R and is also compatible with Canon’s EF and EF-S lens systems, as well.

“As Canon continues to evolve its full-frame mirrorless cameras, our goal is that one day the EOS R line becomes as widely popular as our celebrated lineup of EOS DSLR cameras,” said Kazuto Ogawa, president and chief operating officer, Canon U.S.A., Inc.

The Canon EOS RP offers a 26.2-megapixel XMOS sensor that uses Dual Pixel XMOS Auto Focus with 4.779 manually selectable AF points that stretches 88% horizontal and 100% vertical of the field of view. There’s also eye-detection AF so it can automatically see faces and focus on the eyes of a subject, giving you a tack sharp portrait with little effort.

Something that many photographers and videographer want that Sony has yet to properly implement in its more budget-friendly cameras is a variable angle LCD display, which the EOS R supports. resolution-wise, the EOS R can shoot 4K24p or 1080p60 depending on what you’re wanting to record. There’s also a 4K time-lapse mode and you can even extract single images from 4K recordings. There are built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, a mobile RAW workflow with paired Digital Photo Professional Express App, and the EOS RP sports an ISO range of 100-25,600 natively with an expanded ISO of up to 102,400.

Pricing and availability

The Canon EOS RP full-frame mirrorless camera is slated to be available in March 2019 with a price of $1,299 for the body only. If you’d rather get the bundled kit RF 24-105mm F4 L USM lens, the set will run you $2,399.