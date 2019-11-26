Aluminum graces Cooler Master’s Mechanical Keyboard: $81 at Amazon (Save 35%)

Amazon is offering the Cooler Master Aluminum Mechanical Keyboard (SK650) for $80.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. That’s $44 off the going rate and beats the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked by $29. This mechanical keyboard employs Cherry MX low profile switches. Going this route yields “a reduced travel distance” without forfeiting “signature durability and precision.” Lighting capabilities let users choose between 16.7 million colors that can be mapped to any key. Brushed aluminum can be found along the top, giving this keyboard a high-end look and feel. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 55% of reviewers.

Pair today’s deal with an Anker Gaming Mouse for just $13. Despite being priced so affordably, this mouse features six DPI settings that can be adjusted using a dedicated button. This will allow you to tweak sensitivity on-the-fly.

Today’s deal isn’t the only peripheral sale we’ve seen lately. In fact, just yesterday we unraveled Azio’s luxury Bluetooth/USB-C mechanical keyboards from $144.50 and Logitech’s Triathlon Multi-Device Mouse for $23.

Cooler Master Mechanical Keyboard features:

Cherry MX low profile switches a reduced travel distance and actuation point with the same signature durability and precision

Brushed aluminum design slim top plate, Floating keycaps, and minimalistic design built with functionality in mind

