Azio’s luxury Bluetooth/USB-C mechanical keyboards are up to 35% off, from $144.50

Amazon is offering several models of Azio’s mechanical keyboards at unprecedented discounts. Our top pick is the Azio Retro Classic Artisan Bluetooth/USB-C Mechanical Keyboard for $166.99 shipped. That’s $53 off the going rate found at retailers like B&H and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $48. This mechanical keyboard delivers a vintage look that resembles what you’d see on an old typewriter. A built-in 5,000mAh battery allows it to function wirelessly for up to one year on a single charge. When depleted, simply connect it via USB-C to top it off once again. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Have a look at our release coverage to learn more. Continue reading to find other models on sale.

More Azio mechanical keyboards on sale:

If you’d prefer a more modern look, check out Keychron’s K2 Bluetooth Mechanical Keyboard for $80. After spending some time with it, 9to5Mac’s Jeff Benjamin said it “excels as a mechanical keyboard, and it’s pound for pound my favorite keyboard given its feature set.” Read the full review to learn more.

If you’re not committed to owning a mechanical keyboard, we’ve found several Logitech alternatives on sale. Additionally, Logitech’s Triathlon multi-device mouse has also been discounted.

Azio Bluetooth/USB-C Mechanical Keyboard features:

A classic reborn: design originated by vintage typewriters and crafted with ultramodern features, the Azio Retro Classic is the perfect amalgam of past, present, and future.

Genuine & luxurious: Genuine leather or wood top plate. Leather reflects taste, craftsmanship, and exclusiveness while emitting a unique charm that inspires.

Tactile. Clicky. Backlit: the backlit mechanical keys are tuned to be tactile and “clicky”, reminiscent of vintage typewriters.

Forged. Polished. Plated: The keyboard frame is forged with aluminum alloy and plated into a beautiful chrome/Satin finish to accompany the leather top plate.

