Control iPadOS, Mac, and Windows w/ Logitech’s $23 Multi-Device Mouse (35% off)

Amazon is offering the Logitech M720 Triathlon Multi-Device Wireless Mouse for $22.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Matched at Best Buy. That’s 35% off the typical rate there and beats the lowest Amazon offer we’ve seen in 2019 by $2. With official support for iPadOS, Mac, and Windows, this multi-device peripheral makes for an extremely versatile mouse. Three-device switching is just a button away and just one AA battery powers this peripheral for two years. Rated 4.2/5 stars. If you’re unfamiliar how to use a mouse with iPadOS, swing by our helpful tutorial to learn more.

Give your desk a high-end look with this $9 aluminum mouse pad. Having used one just like this before, I can vouch for reliability and good looks. This specific model is two-sided and when flipped over you’ll find a black PU leather texture that can also be used.

Today’s deal is far from the only Logitech deal we’ve seen as of late. Many of its remotes are on sale and are priced as low as $40. We also spotted Logitech’s multi-device wireless keyboard for $45, which would pair very nicely with the featured deal.

Logitech Triathlon Mouse features:

CROSS-COMPUTER CONTROL – Game-changing capacity to navigate seamlessly on three computers, and copy-paste text, images, and files from one to the other using Logitech FLOW

DUAL CONNECTIVITY – Use with up to three Windows or Mac computers and laptops via included Unifying receiver or Bluetooth Smart wireless technology

MARATHON ENDURANCE – A true athlete, the M720 is designed to endure, with buttons built to withstand up to 10 million clicks

