Home Depot launches its biggest DEWALT sale of the year with 35% off tools, more

Home Depot has now launched one of its biggest DEWALT sales of the year with new all-time lows on various bundles, tools, and accessories. Free shipping is available for all. On top of yesterday’s notable buy one get one free promotion, Home Depot has now rolled out a fresh batch of deals. Headlining is the 20V Wrench and Driver Kit with two 4Ah batteries for $249. Originally $379, it typically goes for around $350. Today’s deal is a new low by $30. This bundle includes both an impact driver and impact wrench, alongside two 4Ah batteries, a wall charger, and carrying case. Rated 4/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional DEWALT tools, accessories, and more.

Albeit pricey, another standout is the DEWALT 8-tool combo kit for $499. There’s nearly $900 worth of value here and today’s deal is a match of our previous mention. This kit includes nine tools and three batteries, alongside a wall charger, and DEWALT’s ToughSystem carrying case. There’s everything here to completely revamp your tool kit and get started with various tasks in 2020. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 4,300 Home Depot reviewers.

Other notable deals include:

DEWALT Wrench and Driver Kit features:

Strong, compact, lightweight and forceful, this 20-Volt cordless impact wrench fits into tight spaces and delivers a robust 1800 in. lbs. of maximum torque to power through tough fastening jobs on masonry, metal and wood. Get huge savings with this package that includes two 20-Volt compact lithium-ion batteries (2 Ah), charger and case. Weighing only 3.4 lbs. with battery, DEWALT gives you the ability to deftly drive and remove fasteners in a variety of work settings. When visibility diminishes, ignite 3 front-facing LED lights to shine on your work space with a 20-second shutdown delay. Socket changes on this lithium-ion device are easily facilitated with a 1/2 in. pin-detent square anvil.

