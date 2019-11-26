iOttie’s Apple Watch and iPhone dock hits new low at $16 (Reg. $30)

iOttie via Amazon offers its OmniBolt Apple Watch and iPhone Dock for $15.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $40 and trends for around $30 most days. This is a new Amazon all-time low price in both colors. iOttie’s all-in-one dock delivers a sleek home for both your Apple Watch and iPhone. You’ll need to supply your own charging cables for Apple Watch, but otherwise, everything required is here for a neat and tidy bedside setup. A MFI-certified Lightning adapter is built-in. While reviews are mixed at Amazon, iOttie is known as one of the best in the business amongst for iPhone accessories with solid ratings across the board.

A great alternative would be Orzly’s affordable Apple Watch stand at $11. Put this minimalistic dock on your nightstand and give your Apple Watch a dedicated home. Its soft silicone material will keep things scratch-free while horizontal orientation delivers Nightstand Mode support and more. Rated 4.7/5 stars by over 4,100 Amazon reviewers.

iOttie OmniBolt Dock features:

Includes a built in MFi Certified Lightning Connector and Apple Watch Charger Socket to simultaneously power Apple devices

Keep iPhone and Apple Watch steady with OmniBolts Anti slip Pad and weighted base

Built for optimal viewing and convenient charging & features a compact form and minimalistic design

