Home Depot is currently offering the Google Nest Hub bundled with a Nest Hello Video Doorbell for $229 shipped when both are added to your cart. Normally you’d pay $358 when picking up the Nest Hub and Video Doorbell separately, with today’s offer saving you $129. This matches a previous offer we saw back in August and is right in line with Google’s official Black Friday pricing. Nest Hub kickstarts your smart home setup by bringing Assistant to a seven-inch screen, which makes it perfect for pulling up video from the video doorbell. You’ll also be able to enjoy intelligent motion and person alerts, as well as easily keep an eye on package deliveries with the Hello Doorbell. Both of the Nest smart home accessories carry 4.6+ star ratings from thousands of shoppers. More details.

If you’re more of an Alexa fan, then we’ve got you covered there as well. Amazon is currently bundling its Echo Show 5 smart display with various Ring Video Doorbells from $139. So if the lead deal seemed like an ideal way to outfit your smart homeaside from its reliance on Google Assistant, then look no further.

And speaking of Google, right now you can scoop up 20% in savings on Chromecast, now down to $28. If the Nest Hub’s screen is a little small, you’ll be able to pull up Hello Doorbell feeds on your TV by using Chromecast.

Google Nest Hello Doorbell bundle features:

Enjoy interactive streaming with this Google Nest Hub. With the built-in Google Assistant, you can view your calendar, receive alerts and reminders, and control devices from the single dashboard, and voice control lets you access other smart features. Interact with visitors at your door by using this Nest Hello video doorbell. Its built-in HD camera with night vision lets you see people from your smartphone, and its HD Talk and Listen feature suppresses background noise for clearer communication.

