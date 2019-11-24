Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundles hit Black Friday prices from $139

- Nov. 24th 2019 12:04 pm ET

0

Amazon’s Black Friday pricing has come early for its Ring Video Doorbells. Notably, we’re seeing the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $179 shipped. Normally purchasing both smart home accessories would run you $339, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and much more. Pair that with the Alexa-equipped Echo Show 5, and you’ll be able to pull up video feeds on the device’s 5.5-inch touchscreen and so much more. You’ll find 4.1+ star ratings from over 22,000 combined shoppers, and you can learn more about Echo Show 5 in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also a part of its early Black Friday festivities, you can score a similar bundle on the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which includes the Echo Show 5 for $139 shipped at Amazon. Today’s price cut leaves you with $140 in savings compared to the usual $289 going rate. Compared to the Pro model, you’re loosing out on dual-band Wi-Fi and won’t be getting as compact as a design, but get the same motion alerts and other features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 10,600 customers. 

Those who don’t necessarily care about the added Show 5 value, we’re still seeing some offers on various Ring Video Doorbells at Rakuten. Video Doorbell 2 is $110, while the Pro counterpart is $140.

Our Black Friday hub is filled with plenty of other notable deals, so definitely give it a look. You’ll find some of this year’s best deals on Apple products, smart home gear, games, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Ring

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go