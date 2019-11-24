Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Show 5 bundles hit Black Friday prices from $139

Amazon’s Black Friday pricing has come early for its Ring Video Doorbells. Notably, we’re seeing the Ring Video Doorbell Pro bundled with an Echo Show 5 for $179 shipped. Normally purchasing both smart home accessories would run you $339, with today’s offer matching our previous mention for the Amazon low. Ring’s Doorbell Pro offers 1080p video recording, dual-band Wi-Fi support, 30 days of free cloud storage, and much more. Pair that with the Alexa-equipped Echo Show 5, and you’ll be able to pull up video feeds on the device’s 5.5-inch touchscreen and so much more. You’ll find 4.1+ star ratings from over 22,000 combined shoppers, and you can learn more about Echo Show 5 in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Also a part of its early Black Friday festivities, you can score a similar bundle on the Ring Video Doorbell 2, which includes the Echo Show 5 for $139 shipped at Amazon. Today’s price cut leaves you with $140 in savings compared to the usual $289 going rate. Compared to the Pro model, you’re loosing out on dual-band Wi-Fi and won’t be getting as compact as a design, but get the same motion alerts and other features. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 10,600 customers.

Those who don’t necessarily care about the added Show 5 value, we’re still seeing some offers on various Ring Video Doorbells at Rakuten. Video Doorbell 2 is $110, while the Pro counterpart is $140.

Our Black Friday hub is filled with plenty of other notable deals, so definitely give it a look. You’ll find some of this year’s best deals on Apple products, smart home gear, games, and more.

