Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone is $800, bundled with ANC headphones $900

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Sony Xperia 1 Android Smartphone 128GB in Black for $799.99 shipped. As a comparison, it has a list price of $950 and typically goes for around $900. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s Xperia 1 Android Smartphone offers a 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display with built-in Alexa functionality and a triple-lens camera system featuring “Eye AF (auto-focus) and up to 10 fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking for precision focus.” Rated 4.4/5 stars. Hit the jump for more.

You can bundle in the popular Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for an additional $100, bringing the price to $899.99. Given that you’d regularly pay $350 and currently $278 for the headphones alone, there is some serious value. Not to mention this pair of cans is beloved by nearly everyone and regarded as one of the best headphones on the market today. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Sony Xperia 1 features:

Pre-installed selection of Amazon apps, including Amazon Shopping, Amazon Music, Audible and Amazon Alexa

Amazon exclusive version with Amazon Alexa Built-in: Simply say “Alexa” or double press the power button to play music, hear the news or check the weather wherever you are. Just ask – and Alexa will respond instantly

6. 5″ 4K HDR OLED smartphone with 21: 9 CinemaWide display

Triple lens camera system with Eye AF (auto-focus) and up to 10 fps burst shooting with AF/AE tracking for precision focus and exposure.

