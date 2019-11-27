Anker 1-day sale features projectors, charging gear, speakers, more from $8

Today only, Woot is offering Anker smartphone and home theater accessories from $7.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. Our top pick is the portable Capsule Smart Mini Projector for $249.99 in red. That’s down from the usual $315 price tag and the second-best price we’ve tracked all-time. Take Anker’s Capsule projector anywhere and enjoy content on-the-go. Built-in streaming services deliver Netflix, YouTube and more with the push on a button. Includes one HDMI input. I’ve been using Anker’s Nebula projectors for about a year now, and I’m a big fan of its portable design, which makes it perfect for watching movies outdoors and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Hit the jump for more deals from today’s sale.

Another standout is Anker’s 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $15.99. As a comparison, it typically sells for $30 before dropping to $18 at Amazon this week. With charging speeds up to 7.5W and a stand design, this is a great way to keep an eye on notifications during the way while also powering up. The integrated charging light relays when the power is flowing. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Other notable Anker deals include:

Don’t forget, Anker’s annual Black Friday sale is now live with deals from $10 on nearly everything the brand sells. You’ll find additional deals in our daily smartphone accessory roundup as well.

Anker Nebula Capsule features:

Nebula Capsule is a smart cinema that you can enjoy anytime, anywhere. Using Android 7.1 it plays content from your favorite video streaming app or mirrors your phone’s screen to create a remarkably detailed picture up to 100 inches big. Enjoy stunning picture and sound, wherever you want.

