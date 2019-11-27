Amazon unleashes Black Friday prices on Blink Security Cameras starting at $55

- Nov. 27th 2019 10:53 pm ET

Amazon’s Black Friday pricing is now in full effect for its lineup of Blink home security cameras, and leading the way you’ll find the Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit bundled with an Echo Dot for $134.99 shipped. Usually selling for $180, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $5, and marks a new all-time low considering the Alexa speaker’s value. Blink’s XT2 features two years of battery life on a single set of batteries, alongside 1080p recording, motion detection, two-way audio, Alexa integration, and more. Each of the two included cameras also features a weather-resistant design. Plus, with free cloud storage, you won’t have to worry about paying a monthly fee to rewatch clips from up to a year in the past. Rated 3.9/5 stars from nearly 6,000 customers. Find additional details as well as more deals from $55 down below.

More Blink security camera deals include:

Blink XT2 Two-Camera Smart Security Kit features:

With 2-way audio, Blink XT2 lets you be there from anywhere. Open up a 2-way conversation using your smartphone. Night vision and motion detection help you keep an eye on your home 24/7. Blink XT2 can be placed or mounted (using the included ball mount) inside or outside for complete coverage and peace of mind.

