The DODOcase Black Friday sale is now offering 30% off custom iPad and iPhone cases. DODOcase provides customers with an online editor that allows you to create your bespoke cases for various Apple devices using its starter silhouettes. While normally starting from $55, using code BFCMCUSTOM at checkout will knock 30% off your order, which is one of the best discounts we have tracked on the custom DODOcase covers. Shipping fees vary by location and product. Head below for all the details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

DODOcase Black Friday Sale

While usually excluded from sitewide events, the DODOcase Black Friday sale is specifically focusing in on its bespoke Apple gear accessories. The online DODOmizer tool will allow you create your very own book-style case, and at a nice discount for the holidays. From choosing colors, designs and materials, to closure options and even monogramming, there are loads of options here for personalization.

For example, if you choose to create your very own iPhone 11 case, it would normally run you $54.95 (providing you don’t opt for add-ons like extra card pockets). But using the holiday code above will knock your total down to $38.50. That’s easily one of the best prices we have tracked on a custom DODOcase for iPhone 11 and the perfect time to score yourself a personalized cover for the holidays. You’re looking at “library-grade” cloth exteriors with Pergamena leather spines. There are 28 color/pattern options with 23 elastic closure colors and a black or gold foil monogram.

Outside of the DODOcase Black Friday sale, we are also tracking a number of notable deals on iPhone and iPad accessories. If you’re anything like me, you would just prefer a simple case directly from Apple. Fortunately, nearly every single one of the first-party options are seeing big-time price drops for Black Friday right now with deals starting from $24 Prime shipped. Another amazing accessory maker for Apple gear is Nomad and it’s also offering up to 70% off for the holidays. Browse through those deals here and even more in our Smartphone Accessories Guide.

Custom DODOcase iPhone Cases:

DODOcase Black Friday Sale is now live! Sophisticated. Stylish. Custom. Design your case exactly the way you want it. Book-style exterior handcrafted with high quality fabric and four color options of our premium Pergamena leather spines. Lightweight, slim profile…Leather spine makes easy fold back…Ports and buttons accessible when closed…Library grade book cloth and high density board..Model specific camera port..12 elastic closure colors.

