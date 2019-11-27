Amazon’s Alexa-centered Black Friday deals are finally here, with nearly all of its Echo devices now on sale including smart speakers, displays, and more. Stealing the show this year is Amazon’s latest Echo Dot at $21.99. Usually $50, this year’s price drop brings the speaker to one of the best prices we’ve seen. Serving as an excellent way to join the Alexa ecosystem, or expand a existing setup, this compact smart speaker touts a fabric-wrapped design. With over 76,000 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Find even more Echo Black Friday deals below the jump.

Black Friday pricing arrives on Amazon’s Echo lineup

As one of the most recent additions to the Alexa speaker family, another discount stands out is on Amazon’s new Echo Dot with Clock. Regularly $60, right now as part of Echo Black Friday deals you can bring it home for $34.99. That’s $5 under the lowest we’ve seen prior and the best to date. With a similar design to the Alexa speaker many already know and love, this model refreshes things with a built-in LED matrix display for showing time, temperature and timers.

Amazon’s Black Friday deals also deliver the Echo Show 5, which is another highlight at $49.99. That’s $10 under our previous mentions and the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon. Bringing Alexa to a 5.5-inch screen, you’ll be able to call up Amazon’s voice assistant to command smart home accessories, answer questions, pull up camera feeds, watch videos, and more. Bundle the Alexa-enabled display with a Wyze Cam for $10 more or Amazon Smart Plug for $55. We found it to be “a great way to add a smart alarm clock to your bedroom” and customers largely agree.

More Amazon Echo Black Friday deals:

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!