Capture it all with HERO7 Black, 64GB microSD Card, more at $299 ($400+ value)

Amazon is offering a GoPro HERO7 Black Bundle for $299 shipped. You’ll get the HERO7 Black, a GoPro Dual Battery Charger with additional battery, plus SanDisk’s 64GB microSD card here. All-in-all, there’s over $400 worth of value here and this is the best deal currently around for an HERO7 Black. This is GoPro’s previous-generation, though it still offers some killer specs. You’ll be able to record 4K60 and 1080p240 videos with this camera. Plus, thanks to HyperSmooth technology, your videos will look even more professional. Rated 4/5 stars.

Now, if having the latest and greatest is really what you’re after, the HERO8 Black is currently on sale for $349. You’re saving over $100 with this bundle while getting the latest technology GoPro has to offer.

Regardless of which you buy, this 50-in-1 GoPro Accessory Kit is a must-have. It’s just $19.50 Prime shipped on Amazon and includes just about any GoPro accessory you could want. This is what I personally use with my HERO5 Black and absolutely love it.

GoPro HERO7 Black Action Camera features:

Film underwater scenes in 4K with this 12-megapixel GoPro HERO7 action camera. Its HyperSmooth stabilization feature lets you capture shake-free videos, and it withstands submersion up to 33 feet without a waterproof case. Stream captured videos from this rugged GoPro HERO7 action camera on Facebook Live via the companion app.

