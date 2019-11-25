GoPro HERO8 Black with added accessories is $350 for Black Friday ($450 value)

Best Buy offers the GoPro HERO8 Black 4K Waterproof Action Camera Special Bundle for $349.99 shipped. As a comparison, the camera alone usually sells for $399, while the bundle adds an extra $50 worth of accessories. This is the best price we’ve tracked to date. GoPro HERO8 offers a fresh design with new features like HyperSmooth and Time Warp 2.0, making it easier to capture pro-grade footage wherever your adventures take you. The refreshed casing delivers a build that is “2x more impact resistant” than the previous-generation. Notable specs include support for 4K footage and 12MP stills. The bundled accessories include two mounts, a shorty handheld selfie stick, extra battery, 32GB SanDisk microSD card and more. It’s an ideal gift that goes beyond the camera alone this holiday season. Rated 4.7/5 stars and it’s also a #1 best-seller at Amazon.

Drop back to the GoPro HERO7 Black action camera and save an additional $50. You’ll find many of the same features here, aside from the upgraded build. The bundled accessories won’t be included either, but you’re still getting a great camera with 4K support, 12MP photos, and more. So it’s a great way to save a bit more without sacrificing many of the latest GoPro features. Rated 4/5 stars.

GoPro HERO8 Holiday Bundle features:

Capture high-quality pictures and videos while on an adventure with this GoPro HERO8 Black holiday promo bundle. The HERO8 Black camcorder records crisp 4K clips, while the spare rechargeable battery and the 32GB SD card offer ample power and storage. This GoPro HERO8 Black holiday promo bundle has two mounts and a shorty for holding the camcorder securely for hands-free use, and the head strap allows helmet mounting for detailed POV shots.

