Black Friday Deal Hub: Apple, Google, TVs, smart home tech, fashion, more

- Nov. 26th 2019 8:20 pm ET

Best of 9to5Toys Feature
0

We’ve finally made it, Black Friday week is upon us here at 9to5Toys. We’ve brought you all of the best ad leaks, shopping guides, and more in the lead up to Thanksgiving, but now it’s time for the main show. Over the next few days, we’ll be working around the clock to bring you the best Black Friday deals, all of which will show up in our guide and right here in this hub. Before you jump below to the deals, make sure you’re following us on Twitter, as that’s the best way to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the best offers. Without further ado, here are the best Black Friday deals for 2019.

Black Friday means the best deals in tech

If you’ve been following along with our coverage of this year’s ad leaks and subsequent shopping guides, you know that this is shaping up to be one epic Black Friday. The deals have already started to roll in across just about every category, and we’ll be bringing you all of the best offers right here. First up, let us take a look at tech. Black Friday is synonymous with deals on specific products, like iPads (we’ve got those) and TVs (yep, those too), but we’re seeing more of a focus on smart home products than ever before. Check out the best Black Friday tech deals below.

Apple |

Google/Android |

Smart Home |

smart home Black Friday

Save big on Nanoleaf modular smart lighting w/ up to 30% off. All Nanoleaf smart lighting products work seamlessly with Apple HomeKit.

Gaming and App deals abound for Black Friday

There’s plenty of gaming to go around this Black Friday, including notable deals on individual AAA titles, accessories, console bundles, and more. We’ll be continually updating this guide with all of the latest deals throughout Thanksgiving week, so be sure to keep it locked until your favorite deal pops. Below you’ll find all of the best offers on Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. There’s also plenty of iOS and Android apps and games to go around too, all of which are below.

Limited 50% off with an additional $50 off on Miko 2 – $149 (Reg $399). The AI-Powered Robot for playful learning is its lowest price yet with promo code “9to5” exclusively for 9to5Toys readers. This brings savings to almost 65%.

  • Tele-connect – video and audio chat functionality lets the parents call their child on Miko 2. Parents can maneuver Miko from their mobile devices
  • Miko 2 can hold discussions with users on millions of topics – updates as your child learns and grows

Fashion, home goods, and more

Black Friday at 9to5Toys

As always, we’ll have all of this year’s best Black Friday deals, news and ad leaks right here at 9to5Toys. If you’re not yet following us on Twitter, be sure to lock that in.

We also have a new 9to5Toys iOS app that’s available for FREE. Customizable alerts, Apple Watch compatibility, and more ensure that you’ll be up to date on all of the best deals throughout the holiday shopping season.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Miko 2 educational robot for kids

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals

Best Buy Deals from Bose, Beats, Apple, Samsung, LG, Sony, Logitech including MacBook, iPhone, iPad, HDTVs, Beats headphones, kitchenware, Bluetooth speakers, and more
Apple Walmart Target Black Friday 2019

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp