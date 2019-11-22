Throughout this week we’ve offered up our comprehensive coverage of the best Black Friday deals with guides covering just about every product category. So if you’re looking for Apple gear, Android phones, TVs, or smart home accessories, we have you covered. But now it’s time to turn our attention to Black Friday as a whole. Below you find the top 10 Black Friday deals for 2019 that we know of so far.

10) Xbox One at $150

While there are any number of notable gaming console deals this year, the $150 Xbox One bundle at Best Buy and GameStop is sure to be a hit. We’ve seen the Xbox One S trend around $200 in 2019 but the move to $150 makes it arguably the most compelling gaming console deal this year. I think back to paying $500 five years ago, and how the pricing has dropped so rapidly, making these consoles an easy buy this holiday season.

9) $20 Fire TV Stick is a bargain

Streaming media players find themselves in an interesting place in 2019. Most new TVs come with some form of access to Netlifx, Hulu, and the like. Plus if you have a gaming console or iPad, you can easily enjoy content that way as well. But for those that do not yet have access or want to expand, the $20 Fire TV deal at Amazon this year is a no-brainer. I’m thinking for secondary TVs in a bedroom or kids’ play area and as an easy gift for the parents looking to bring Netflix to the living room.

8) Instant Pot makes another appearance

Another year, another great Instant Pot deal. It seems like every Black Friday is flanked by a standout Instant Pot offer and this year’s comes courtesy of Walmart. For $49, you’ll be able to pick up the Instant Pot DUO60 which is down from the usual $79 price tag. This one of our favorite home goods Black Friday deals and it deserves recognition on this list as well.

7) Pixel 4 gets the Target gift card treatment…

Target has become the place for solid deals on smartphones come Black Friday in recent years. This continues with Target’s $300 gift card offer included with Pixel 4/XL purchases. While Costco and Sam’s Club may offer their own competing offers, Target’s lack of a membership requirement and no trade-in needed that really make it stand out.

6) …but it’s not as good as this iPhone deal…

Walmart is kicking everyone to the curb with its iPhone Black Friday deal this year. With up to $700 in eGift cards with the purchase of various models. However, you will need to trade in a device. But still, there is a lot to love about this offer, especially if you’re planning on doing a lot of shopping at Walmart this year.

5) HomePod returns to $200

We’ve seen HomePod at $200 twice before. Just a few weeks back and in early July. If you missed those deals, please listen to me carefully…don’t miss it again! HomePod will hit $200 this week at Best Buy and likely also over at Target. Amazon stays away from HomePod, unfortunately, because of the whole Alexa situation.

4) Google Home Mini at $19 is a no-brainer

If you’re in the Assistant ecosystem, aspire to be, or know someone who is, then the $19 Google Home Mini deal is an easy buy this year. At $19 you’ll be able to put a few speakers around your house without breaking the bank, saving some solid cash along the way. It’s also a great stocking stuffer at this price too.

3) 10.2-inch iPad hits all-time low

Apple’s new 10.2-inch iPad has been a hit out of the gate with its Goldilocks design (you know, it’s just the right size) and affordable price tag. Well, for Black Friday, that goes to a whole new level with a new all-time low of $249 at Walmart. This is sure to be a hit with just about everyone ready to upgrade to a new iPad, but unwilling to spend Pro-grade money.

2) Ok this TV is crazy

Walmart is killing it on the deal front this year with a number of notable discounts. But it’s most popular doorbuster is likely to be the Onn 58-inch 4K Roku UHDTV for $198. While Onn is new to the scene, there is no denying the value here. That’s a huge panel for under $200, not too mention full Roku functionality and more. A great buy for the bedroom or your den.

1) Apple Watch Series 3 is $129

If you’ve been following along with our Black Friday coverage in recent weeks, it’s no surprise that Apple Watch Series 3 for $129 takes the crown this year as our favorite deal. Regularly $199, this is a new all-time low for any Apple Watch model ever in new condition. This one will sell out, so have your wallets ready, my friends.

