Amazon is currently offering the Neato Robotics Botvac D7 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner for $499.99 shipped. Having dropped from $680, it still fetches full price at retailers like Lowe’s. Today’s offer saves you up to 40% and marks a new all-time low at Amazon. As one of Neato’s latest robotic vacuums, its Botvac D7 comes equipped with a 120-minute runtime, Alexa and Assistant control, and more. Plus with a laser-guidance system, the robo vacuums will be able to effortlessly traverse your home and make the most of its cleaning session. Neato also claims that its D-shaped design helps the Botvac reach places that other robotic vacuums can’t. Rated 4.2/5 stars from over 220 customers. Head below for some more pre-Black Friday robotic vacuum deals.

Also on sale today, Walmart offers the Neato Robotics Botvac D3 Pro App-Controlled Robot Vacuum for $199.99 shipped. Down from its $399 going rate at retailers like Amazon, today’s offer saves you just about 50% and comes within $1 of our previous mention for the all-time low. With a 60-minute runtime, the D3 Pro also features the company’s LaserSmart navigation system. Plus, it touts Alexa, Assistant, and IFTTT control alongside its smartphone companion app. With 950 Amazon customers having left a review, it carries a 4+ star rating from 62% of them.

Other pre-Black Friday vacuum deals:

Don’t forget that we’re also seeing Roborock’s Laser Guided Robot Vacuum on sale for $300, which is not only 25% off its going rate, but also a new all-time low.

Neato Robotics Botvac D7 features:

Enjoy clean floors at all times with this Neato Botvac robot vacuum. Wi-Fi connectivity puts you in control of the device’s cleaning schedule, and its D-shaped design lets it clean in corners and next to walls and baseboards. This Neato Botvac robot vacuum’s advanced brush system keep floors clear of dirt, fur and allergens.

