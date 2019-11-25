Roborock’s Laser Guided Robot Vacuum gets 25% discount to new low: $300, more

Roborock Technology Co. (a Xiaomi-affiliated seller with 99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its S4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum for $299.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Usually selling for $400, today’s offer is good for a 25% discount, beats our previous mention by $60, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. The standout feature here is improved laser guidance which allows the robotic vacuum to differentiate between rooms more easily. So you’ll be able to leverage Alexa or Assistant to clean only the kitchen, for instance. There’s also a 2000pa suction system, 150-minute runtime, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 150 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Also on sale at Amazon, we’re seeing the Samsung POWERbot R7260 Robotic Vacuum for $649 shipped. Usually selling for $799, today’s offer is good for a $150 discount and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Said to deliver up to 40 times more suction than the competition, this higher-end robotic vacuum wields Alexa, Assistant, and Bixby control, as well as camera-based Visionary Mapping Plus for extensive cleaning. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Don’t forget that we’re also still seeing the Roomba E5 Smart Robotic Vacuum on sale for $279 ($100 off), as well as other models from $229.

Roborock S4 Laser Guided Robot Vacuum features:

When cleaning larger spaces, S4 will clean until its battery is low, then it will return to its dock and recharge to 80% capacity before continuing with the cleanup. Choose the right cleanup mode for any given need, with 5-levels of cleaning power, generating increasing amounts of suction and noise. Available modes are Quiet, Balanced, Turbo, and MAX.

