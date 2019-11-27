Ryobi Black Friday tool sale at Home Depot takes up to 40% off

Following yesterday’s launch of a notable DEWALT tool sale, Home Depot has now turned its attention to Ryobi, offering up to 40% off and some of this year’s best prices across the board. Free shipping is available for all. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 6-tool Combo Kit for $259 shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $349. We’ve previously seen it at $279 a few times before with today’s deal marking a new all-time low. Pick up this 6-tool combo kit and be ready for whatever adventure comes your way. Includes a drill and driver, reciprocating saw, circular saw, multi-tool, two batteries, and a wall charger. Ships with a work light as well, so you can easily see what’s going on around you. Rated 4.6/5 stars by over 130 Home Depot customers. Hit the jump for even more deals.

Another standout is Ryobi’s 18V ONE+ Brad Nailer with a 1.5Ah and wall charger for $129. Originally $179 but often closer to $150, this is a match of our previous mention. This kit eliminates the need for a bulky air compressor, simplifying your setup down to just the Brad Nailer and battery. Its cordless design certainly makes it easier to manage when moving around your job site. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Other notable deals include:

Ryobi 6-tool Combo Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 6-Tool Combo Kit with (2) 2.0 Ah Batteries and 18-Volt Charger. This RYOBI 18-Volt Combo Kit includes ONE+ tools like the 18-Gauge AirStrike Brad Nailer, Impact Driver, Drill, Circular Saw, Reciprocating Saw, and Worklight. This kit provides a variety of tools to get all of your projects done. The 2.0 Ah lithium-ion batteries that are included provide over 1.5X runtime. Best of all, it is a part of the RYOBI ONE+ World’s Largest 18-Volt Tool System*. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this 6-Tool Combo Kit also includes two 2.0 Ah Batteries, an 18-Volt Charger, and operator’s manuals.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!