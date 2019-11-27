WD’s 1TB portable SSD has USB-C and 540MB/s speeds for $120 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the WD 1TB My Passport External Solid State Drive for $119.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. This is down from its $180 going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. With speeds of up to 540MB/s, this portable drive is the best way to keep important documents, photos, and videos with you always. It has 1TB of storage, which is more than enough to hold everything you need. Plus, thanks to its USB-C connection, it’ll hook up to Apple’s latest computers without the need for any dongles. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Now, if 1TB of portable SSD storage is a bit overkill, there are ways to save. Swap out that SSD for a regular hard drive and you can get a 2TB model at 50% less than today’s lead deal. You’ll sacrifice size and speed here, but at the sake of double the storage for half the cost, one can easily manage.

For larger storage setups, you might want to consider a NAS. We currently have a selection of models on sale from $137 for your mass storage needs. Synology is a personal favorite of mine, offering an easy-to-use interface and fantastic support.

WD My Passport External SSD features:

Blazing-fast file transfers with read speeds up to 540 MB/s

Password protection with hardware encryption

USB Type-C and USB 3.1 Gen 2 ready; USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB-A compatible

WD Discovery software for WD Backup, WD Security, Social Media and Cloud Storage import, WD Drive Utilities

Trusted drive built with WD reliability

