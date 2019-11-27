B&H is currently offering the Synology DiskStation DS718+ 2-Bay NAS for $309 when checking out with code SYNOLOGYBF19. That’s $91 off the going rate and $86 under the Amazon low. This model features 2GB of RAM that’s expandable up to 6GB and video transcoding capabilities perfect for serving 4K video over Plex and more. It features uo to 226MB/s transfer speeds and is a more than capable option for kickstarting your home media setup, backup server, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 685 customers and you can learn more about the company’s NAS in our DS1019+ hands-on review. Head below for more Synology deals from $180.

Update: Amazon currently offers the WD Red 3TB NAS Hard Drive for $70 shipped. Having dropped from $92, today’s offer saves you 24% and marks a new all-time low. This is a great way to fill your new NAS, as this drive offers a 3-year warranty, up to 180 TB per year workload rate, and more. I personally use WD Red drives in my storage pool and can certainly recommend. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 4,700 customers.

We’re now seeing another addition to our Synology NAS deals, marking a new all-time low courtesy of B&H. The 4-Bay NAS DiskStation DS418 at $289 with code SYNOLOGYBF19. That’s good for a $71 discount and beats the lowest price we’ve tracked at Amazon by $66. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

If the featured 8-bay version is overkill for your needs, Newegg is also offering the Synology 2-Bay NAS DiskStation DS218j NAS for $136.99 shipped with code BLACKFR43. That’s down from the near-$170 price tag at Amazon, the best we’ve seen since April, and comes within $7 of the all-time low there. Synology’s 2-Bay NAS supports up to 32TB of storage and boasts a maximum of 113MBps transfer speeds. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB 3.0 ports as well as Gigabit Ethernet input. All of which makes it a fantastic backup or media server for those just getting started. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 315 customers.

Another storage deal that’s definitely worth checking out is the Western Digital 12TB Easystore USB 3.0 Desktop Hard Drive for $179.99 shipped at Best Buy. Usually selling for $280, today’s offer matches the all-time low and is still one of the first price drops we’ve noted. WD’s Easystore packs White label NAS-grade drives (or rebranded Red series), making this a great option for bringing home affordable enterprise-level storage. This is a great alternative for either of the two Synology deals. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Newegg is currently offering the Synology 8-Bay DiskStation DS1819+ NAS for $759.99 shipped when code BLACKFR42 has been applied at checkout. Good for a $190 discount, today’s offer saves you 20%, beats the current sale price at B&H by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!