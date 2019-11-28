Amazon’s Black Friday Gold Box has CyberPower surge protectors on sale from $5

- Nov. 28th 2019 12:23 pm ET

0

Today only, as part of its Black Friday deals, Amazon is taking up to 50% off a selection of CyberPower surge protectors and power strips from under $5. Everything ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout is on the CyberPower Six-Outlet 900J Surge Protector with two USB ports for $17.49. Usually $22, today’s offer saves you over 20% and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Armed with six outlets, this power strip is a great option for adding to a desk, nightstand charging setup, and pretty much anywhere else in your home. Throw in the 900J power surge protection and dual 2.4A USB ports, and it’s an even more enticing option. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 145 customers. More below.

Other notable CyberPower deals:

Swing by this morning’s Smartphone Accessories roundup for additional charging accessories. Our Black Friday guide is also packed with deals, so give that a look as well.

CyberPower Six-Outlet 900J Surge Protector features:

6 Surge Protected Outlets – 900 Joules of Surge Protection Rating to protect home and office computers, electronics, and home theater equipment. (2) USB Charging Ports – 4.2 Amp (shared) for charging smart phones and tablets. 6 FT Cord and 45 Degree Offset Plug – NEMA 5-15P

