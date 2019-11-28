Smartphone Accessories: Mophie 7.5W Wireless Charging Base $20 (63% off), more

- Nov. 28th 2019 10:35 am ET

Amazon offers the mophie 7.5W Qi Wireless Charging Pads for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from the usual $55 going rate, today’s offer saves you over 63%, and matches the all-time low first set back during last year’s Black Friday festivities. Designed with Apple devices in mind, you’re looking at 7.5W charging speeds for quickly refueling various Qi-capable iPhones. It even includes a built-in AC wall adapter, meaning you’ll be able to charge your handset right out of the box without any additional accessories. Rated 3.9/5 stars from over 1,000 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Optimized for your iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or iPhone X, the mophie wireless charging base is setting a new standard in high-speed wireless charging. Simply place your phone on the base and charging begins immediately. Then, carry on with your day or charge through the night distraction-free as it operates in silence.

mophie makes charging your iPhone easier than ever. This wireless charging pad includes the latest Qi technology and delivers up to 7.5W fast-charging speeds to your phone on contact. The non-slip finish ensures perfect placement and the included wall adapter means you get everything you need to get charging right in the box

