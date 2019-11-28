Amazon’s Osprey Black Friday sale offers daypacks, more from $7.50

Amazon is offering up to 40% off Osprey Packs in a wide range of styles. Deals start at $7.50 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Daylite Sling for $27.99 in various colors. You’d typically pay $40 with today’s deal being the second-best we’ve tracked at Amazon. This sleek shoulder sling is perfect for day adventures with a harness design, large zippered main compartment, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Hit the jump for additional deals are dive into the entire sale right here.

There’s plenty of other notable deals in today’s sale for just about any style. You’ll find high-end backpacking accessories as well as more affordable options. Hit this landing page for all the best Osprey deals from Amazon today.

Osprey Daylite Sling features:

Zippered front stretch mesh pocket

Harness stretch mesh pocket

Large zippered main compartment

Interior mesh organizer and key clip

Multifunctional interior sleeve

